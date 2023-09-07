Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $278,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

