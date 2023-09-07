Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $282,000 Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

