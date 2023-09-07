Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $97,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITCI. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,181,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,984,000 after purchasing an additional 182,612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,017 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.