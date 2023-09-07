Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $100,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

