Franklin Resources Inc. Has $101.55 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Sensata Technologies worth $101,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

