Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 180,264 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 180,264 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $103,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of LVS opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

