Deere & Company Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $33.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 EPS.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.53. 263,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.93.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $187,070,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

