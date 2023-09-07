Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NYSE M traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,822 shares of company stock worth $838,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

