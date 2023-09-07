Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 2,948,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,672,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.