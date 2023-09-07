Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 258.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 29.7 %

Shares of AKTS opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.66. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AKTS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

