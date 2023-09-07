Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.2-$911.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.66 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNT. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $247,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500,970.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $53,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,475.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,093,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

