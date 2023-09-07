Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.81 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.05.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.45. 80,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.24. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

