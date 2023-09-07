Franklin Resources Inc. Has $109.33 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,004 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Waste Connections worth $109,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.1 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.59 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.