iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.23

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.23 and last traded at $146.52, with a volume of 667940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.26.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,165,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after buying an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

