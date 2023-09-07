Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 115,299 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $111,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

