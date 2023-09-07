Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 69,760 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,760 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $114,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

PLD stock opened at $121.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.