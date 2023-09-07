Realty Income (NYSE:O) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.23

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.23 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 5253384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.