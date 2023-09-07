Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.28

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 6516930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $855.22 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

