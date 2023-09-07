Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.60

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 1498350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,923 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

