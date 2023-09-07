8,416 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

INVH stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 146.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

