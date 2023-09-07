Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,680,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.