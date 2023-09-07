PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.03. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.