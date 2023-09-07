Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,059,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,068,978 shares.The stock last traded at $31.10 and had previously closed at $33.64.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 8.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,971,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

