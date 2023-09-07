Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $28.15

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.15, but opened at $26.04. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 602,846 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.