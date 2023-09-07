IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $19.58

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $18.52. IonQ shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 3,205,114 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

