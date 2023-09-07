Barry Sloane Buys 2,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $34,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,388.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Barry Sloane acquired 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $15,670.00.

NewtekOne Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NewtekOne stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,163. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $544,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

See Also

