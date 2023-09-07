Chainbing Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $245.35 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $245.35 million and $5,784.95 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

