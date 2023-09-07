PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Up 2.2% Following Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $81.04 and last traded at $80.98. 565,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,698,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

