Analysts Set Expectations for Bio-Techne Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bio-Techne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. William Blair began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 134,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

