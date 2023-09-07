Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys £84,000 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 50,000 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($106,087.40).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ninety One Group alerts:

On Friday, August 4th, Kim Mary McFarland acquired 50,000 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($104,192.98).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Kim Mary McFarland bought 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,861 ($4,876.23).

On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($77,321.09).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

Shares of N91 stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 167.30 ($2.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.75. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.33, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. Ninety One Group has a 1-year low of GBX 155.10 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.20 ($2.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ninety One Group in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on N91

Ninety One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.