WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Up to $31.88

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $33.75. WestRock shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 1,557,741 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its position in WestRock by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 100,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

