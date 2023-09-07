Jet Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $136,090.99 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $136,090.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0065945 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $142,305.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

