DEI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $223.31 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00244221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

