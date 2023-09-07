Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $241,000 Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

TNP stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $581.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

