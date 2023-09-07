Franklin Resources Inc. Has $116.18 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 682,852 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Knowles worth $116,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Knowles by 496.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Knowles by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KN

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.