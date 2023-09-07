HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $274.57 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.86 and its 200-day moving average is $273.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

