Contrasting Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) & Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Spectris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $362.58 million 1.32 $36.06 million $2.50 14.07 Spectris N/A N/A N/A $1.17 34.80

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris. Vishay Precision Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 9.33% 11.35% 7.35% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Spectris shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vishay Precision Group and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectris 0 2 1 0 2.33

Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.54%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Spectris.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Spectris on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products. The company also offers data acquisition systems for avionics; measurement systems for steel production; material testing and simulation systems; and data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety and testing. Its products are used in industrial, test and measurement, transportation, steel, medical, agriculture, avionics, military and space, and consumer product applications. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

