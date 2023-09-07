Head to Head Survey: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Nerdy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -6.26% 0.45% 0.28% Nerdy -28.84% -79.68% -43.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vasta Platform and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.35 -$10.57 million ($0.20) -19.97 Nerdy $162.66 million 5.05 -$35.40 million ($0.55) -8.82

Vasta Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nerdy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.93%. Nerdy has a consensus target price of $5.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Nerdy.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats Nerdy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

