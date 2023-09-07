Analyzing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF)

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain 9.42% 116.19% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iron Mountain 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rural Funds Group and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Iron Mountain has a consensus price target of $65.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Iron Mountain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iron Mountain is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.66 $556.98 million $1.30 49.25

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Summary

Iron Mountain beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

