Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $224,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

