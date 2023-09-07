Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 664 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $394.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.