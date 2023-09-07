Critical Analysis: ON (NYSE:ONON) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) and ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for adidas and ON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 2 10 11 0 2.39 ON 2 3 11 0 2.56

adidas currently has a consensus target price of $147.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.00%. ON has a consensus target price of $32.95, indicating a potential upside of 7.66%. Given adidas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe adidas is more favorable than ON.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas -0.53% -6.28% -1.74% ON 2.59% 3.98% 2.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares adidas and ON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares adidas and ON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio adidas $23.72 billion 1.58 $644.80 million ($0.37) -263.99 ON $1.28 billion 14.99 $60.46 million $0.14 218.61

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than ON. adidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of ON shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of ON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

adidas has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON beats adidas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

