Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$34.00–$30.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$30.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Express also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$7.50–$5.50 EPS.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of EXPR opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Express has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.07) by $2.02. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Express will post -31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Express

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Express by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Express by 472.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 82,658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express

(Get Free Report)

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.