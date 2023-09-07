Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$7.50–$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$6.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.72 million. Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$34.00–$30.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. Express has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($9.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.07) by $2.02. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express will post -31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Express by 127,863.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 59,933.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Express by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

