Metahero Price Down 1.9% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and approximately $150,171.84 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metahero has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003125 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.