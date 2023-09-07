STP Price Down 1.3% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $82.89 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.82 or 1.00038917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04283768 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,094,359.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.