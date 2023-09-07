Anyswap (ANY) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $40.58 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00006631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.71357345 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $39.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

