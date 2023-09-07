Vai (VAI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,038.07

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Vai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and $2,038.07 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

