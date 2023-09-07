Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $11.13 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00038522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012925 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

