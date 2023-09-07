Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.
Brady Stock Performance
Shares of BRC stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $58.20.
Brady Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BRC
About Brady
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brady
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.