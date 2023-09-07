Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brady had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.85-$4.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brady by 34.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 27.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

